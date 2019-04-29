Philly museum to loan out artworks under new sharing program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Philadelphia Museum of Art will be loaning works to eight Pennsylvania museums under a new program designed to broaden public access to art.

The museum announced the program Monday in the state Capitol, saying the eight participating museums have selected works they'll be loaned during the project's first phase.

The participants are the Allentown Art Museum, the Demuth Foundation in Lancaster, the Erie Art Museum, the James A. Michener Art Museum in Doylestown, the Palmer Museum of Art at Penn State, the Reading Public Museum, the Trout Gallery in Carlisle and the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg.

The Philadelphia Museum of Art is undertaking the art-collection sharing partnership with Art Bridges and the Terra Foundation of American Art.

It's funded with a $700,000 grant.