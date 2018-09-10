Pets are helping owners in Concord ease their anxiety

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — In her rubber-floored 2,000-square-foot training facility in Concord, dog trainer Helen St. Pierre meets with clients daily to give them tips on how to limit pet's aggression, encourage them to obey commands and help animals feel more comfortable around new environments.

Most of St. Pierre's customers are pet owners who hope to work on disciplinary issues, she said. However, a growing number are people who want animals to help ease their anxiety in places like the workplace and on airplanes.

St. Pierre, who owns No Monkey Business Dog Training, said she's had an uptick in recent years of people who want to train emotional support animals, or animals that by their very presence support and calm a person with a disability.

She said she's seen how they can help improve her clients' lives: emotional support animals can make people more productive, centered and confident, St. Pierre said.

But she also said there are an increasing number of people purchasing animals for emotional support and not putting them through the proper training process to perform the job. In addition, people with emotional support animals are required to have a doctor's note to be allowed in locations like a person's workplace, and some people are forging them, St. Pierre said.

"The laws are very gray, and businesses are scared," St. Pierre said. "Emotional support animals are not required to have any public etiquette training, and as a result, we are seeing problems."

There are important distinctions between emotional support animals, service animals and therapy dogs, St. Pierre said.

Service animals are defined under the law as medical equipment. They can be either a dog or a miniature horse and need to be trained to mitigate a person's disability, like seeing-eye dogs or diabetic alert dogs. Service dogs are allowed in any and all public spaces.

"They need a little bit more training and it's imperative that they can go around people and dogs and not be disturbed by anything they might see in the public," St. Pierre said.

Therapy dogs volunteer with their owners in settings such as schools, hospitals and nursing homes. They do not have special access to public spaces, like service dogs, and do not require the same level of training.

Emotional support can be animal that brings its owner comfort, St. Pierre said. They are not required to have any training or be an specific type of animal.

"Under New Hampshire law, really they are no different than a pet," State of New Hampshire Appeals Board Administrator Steve Bunker said.

With a letter from a medical professional, emotional support animals are allowed to be present on airplanes and in housing under the Fair Housing and Air Carrier Access Acts.

For employees, emotional support animals can be considered a reasonable accommodation, like a standing desk.

"They would need to get a doctor's note saying, 'This person has panic attacks having a cat nearby when that happens calms them,' " Bunker said.

Although there are no requirements for what kind of animal an emotional support animal should be, the most common types of emotional support animals are dogs and cats.

Linda Batiste, a lawyer for the Job Accommodations Network, said she gets questions about birds and snakes, but a lot of the time they are animals that would be too disruptive in the workplace and that rules than out.

"Sometimes a bird will just sit there and be quiet, but often times that's not the case. There are certain animals that aren't trained to be in the work environment," she said.

Even after an employee is approved to have a service animal in the workplace, if an animal is making noise or showing aggression, it can be considered an undue hardship and the employee may be asked to either put the animal through more intensive training or get a different one, Batiste said.

If there are problems, like if an employee has an allergy or a phobia, a workplace should do everything it can to accommodate both employees, Bunker said.

"You can keep them as far away from each other as possible, put one on the east wing and the other on the west wing, install air purifiers, use different types of shampoo on the rugs, ask that the people who clean at night do an extra thorough job," he said. "You do your best to make sure the situation works for everyone."

Batiste said the amount of people who call her organization inquiring about emotional support animals has skyrocketed in recent years.

"People are realizing that is a good way for some people to manage their symptoms. They see other people using them and they think, 'That could work for me,'" Batiste said.

St. Pierre said she gets two to three calls about emotional support animals a day.

She said most of her clients are people who want to go about the process the right way and give their animal the proper training. But some people out there are buying false emotional support animal vests online or fake doctor's notes.

St. Pierre said some prospective clients are thrown off my the price to train an emotional support animal. It can cost hundreds or thousands of dollars over the course of a few years, she said.

Another part of having an emotional support animal is finding the right animal for the job. St. Pierre said there are certain breeds of dogs that are more equipped to work with people who need extra support.

St. Pierre said she hopes legislation will pass that requires more training for dogs, or barriers that stop people from being able to fake emotional support animals.

Several states have made laws that make it a misdemeanor to represent an untrained dog as a service animal, and usually come with fines of no more than $500 for an incident.

"It's an area where there still needs to be a lot of education," St. Pierre said. "There's a lot of cheating going on."

