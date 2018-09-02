Petition, pestering and prayer to block methadone clinic

PICAYUNE, Miss. (AP) — A company that intended to open a drug treatment center is suing a Mississippi county that blocked its plans.

Crossroads Treatment Center sued Pearl River County in federal court in Gulfport on July 24.

The company wants to open a medication-assisted treatment center just outside Picayune. It would treat people addicted to drugs, in part by offering substitute medications such as methadone.

County supervisors in April blocked the clinic, citing a county ordinance forbidding rehabilitation facilities in unincorporated areas.

Crossroads says the ordinance violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The Picayune Item reports community members continue to rally opposition, saying it will bring drug addicts to the community. The Rev. Allan Hickman tells a community meeting that he's trying to gather 10,000 signatures on a petition against the clinic.

