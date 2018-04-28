Pet of the week / Odon

Odon is a puppy. A giant puppy. He is just shy of 70 pounds at 9 months old. Odon is likely a mix of active field dogs — our best guess is lab and mountain dog. As such, he would do best with an active family with large dog experience. His favorite parts of the day are his fetch game, at which he excels, and dog play groups, where he gets to run around with other active dogs. He would love to go to a home with another playful dog and some space to run. Odon is a social dog, and enjoys meeting new friends and accepting cuddles from them. He would make a great addition to a family looking to add a little goofy, a little play, and a lot of love to their family.

Visit the Westport Adoption Center at 455 Post Road East, Westport or call 203-227-4137 for more information.