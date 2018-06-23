Pet of the Week / Sky

Sky

A pretty little tabby named Sky is waiting for you in Westport. She was found outside with a litter of tiny kittens and she's practically just a kitten herself at 1-year old! She and her babies went to foster with a CHS volunteer so they could get big and strong. Now that her babies are old enough and heading into homes of their own, it's Sky's turn to find a family. She would like to be the only cat in her future home, but may be interested in meeting a dog and being friends with kids who can be gentle and respectful of pets.

Come meet Sky today at the Westport Adoption Center, 455 Post Road East, Westport or call 203-227-4137.