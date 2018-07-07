Pet of the Week / Rajah

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 Pet of the Week / Rajah 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

This week we have a gorgeous young shepherd mix looking for a home. Rajah is about 20 months old. He is a tall, well boned dog, playful and universally friendly. He joins in our large dog play groups daily, and has lived with a small dog in the past. We think he’d do best in a home with children over 8 and without cats. He is an active boy, so needs a family that can provide daily exercise.

Visit him at the Westport Adoption Center, 455 Post Road East, Westport 203-227-4137.