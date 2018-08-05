Pet of the Week / Owen and Alvin

We had a difficult time picking the pet of the week, as we have many amazing furry friends needing homes at the Connecticut Humane Society! We finally decided on our playful, and friendly pair of bonded ferrets, Owen and Alvin . They have been handled throughout their lives, and are consequently very social with people of all ages. They have been very relaxed here around the other animals, so may be able to fit in to a family with other pets. Ferrets tend to live between seven and nine years. They require less time and less space than dogs or cats, so can make excellent companions for apartment dwellers and busy professionals.

To learn more about these two visit the Westport Adoption Center, 455 Post Road East, Westport or call 203-227-4137.