Pet of the Week / Motita

Say hello to Motita. She is an 18- month-old short-haired tortie — short for tortoiseshell pattern. She is looking for a home with older children because she may have a difficult time adjusting to her new home. Once she is settled in an environment, she is relaxed and very affectionate. She is not a lap cat, but enjoys lying beside people and being petted. She enjoys chasing paper balls and leaping up to high shelves from which she can observe the world. Motita might do well in a home with another cat. She has lived indoors her entire life, and would prefer to remain an indoor-only kitty.

Visit Motita at the Westport Adoption Center, 455 Post Road E., or call 203-227-4137.