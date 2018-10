Pet of the Week / Luxe

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Pet of the Week / Luxe 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Luxe

Luxe is a handsome and active 9-month-old Lab mix. He is smart and trainable, responding very well to the positive reinforcement program we have him on at the shelter. Luxe likes a good petting session after a long activity session. He chases and returns balls and will run after frisbees. His favorite thing to do is play with other dogs. For that reason, we are looking for a home for Luxe that has another young, playful dog in the house. That dog should be confident in order to help Luxe — who can be timid in new environments — feel safe and comfortable.

To learn more about Luxe, visit the Westport Adoption Center, 455 Post Road E., or call 203-227-4137.