Pet of the Week / Jack

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Pet of the Week / Jack 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Jack

Older gent Jack is looking for a cozy retirement home where he can fill his days with cuddles and naps in the sun. This friendly 12-year-old tiger-striped kitty came to the Connecticut Humane Society when his family was moving and unable to bring him along. He needed a mouth makeover due to bad teeth, and is all smiles now that his dental care has been taken care of. He may be good with children of any age as long as they are gentle with pets, and may even enjoy having a furry friend.

Visit the Westport Adoption Center, 455 Post Road E., or call 203-227-4137.