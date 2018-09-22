Pet of the Week / Emmie

Our girl Emmie is 11 years young and seeking her forever after with a family who enjoys the company of quiet, snuggly cats. She is a Maine coon mix so weighs in at a healthy 15 lbs. She also has plenty of long hair and will need an assist when it comes to grooming. She is likely to be happiest in a quiet home where she can soak up all the love of her new human family. She has lived with cats before so may enjoy sharing with another furry friend.

Visit her at Newington Adoption Center, 701 Russell Road, Newington or call 1-800-452-0114.