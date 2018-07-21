Pet of the Week

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 Pet of the Week 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Inky

Inky is a special little cat. He is all black, has medium length, silky fur, and enchanting green eyes. Inky is not yet a year old. He came to us after a misadventure in which he lost much of his tail, but this just adds to his unique look. He can’t get enough of games and pets with his human friends. He has been a great participant in our clicker training program, in which volunteers are teaching him to wave on cue. He’s looking for a peaceful, indoor only home with people to love him. Because he can startle at sudden loud noises, he’ll do better with teens and adults.

Come visit Inky in Westport at the Westport Adoption Center, 55 Post Road East or call 203-227-4137.