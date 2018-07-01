Pet of the Week

Lincoln

Most people have heard of a tuxedo cat, but what about a tuxedo dog? Our Pet of the Week is Lincoln, a dog who dresses to impress and who hopes his formal wear markings will win him a new home. This 8-year-old pit bull mix is looking for a retirement home. He has lived with another dog and regularly engages in our play date program. We think he would do fine as an only dog or as a second (or even third!) dog in the home. He would not be a good match for homes with cats or small animals such as rabbits or guinea pigs. Lincoln’s favorite thing to do is to sprawl on the grass in the sun and chew on a tennis ball while getting his ears scratched. He also does well on long walks and enjoys a good game of fetch. He is house-trained and has basic manners, and would make an excellent companion pup.

To learn more about Lincoln, visit him at Westport Adoption Center, 455 Post Road E., or call 203-227-4137.