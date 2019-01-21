Person dead after school bus crashes into car in Wisconsin

DELTON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead after a school bus struck their car in the town of Delton.

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened at about 6:30 a.m. Monday and the bus had no children on at the time. The name of the person killed has not been released while relatives are notified.

WKOW-TV reports the driver killed was pulling out of a parking lot and onto the highway when the bus crashed into the car.

The accident is under investigation.

