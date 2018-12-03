Perez takes final tour of Democratic convention finalists

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez is headed to Milwaukee on Monday as he begins the final round of the selection process for the party's 2020 presidential nominating convention.

Milwaukee, Miami and Houston are the three finalists.

Perez and a team of DNC officials toured all three cities this summer. Perez is returning with a smaller group of advisers over the next two weeks. He's expected to spend at least a day in each of the three cities.

Democratic officials say that logistics are the most important factor in choosing a host city.

But each of the three finalists also hopes to boost the Democratic nominee with compelling stories about how the local electorates can help defeat President Donald Trump.

Republicans already have selected Charlotte, North Carolina, for their convention.