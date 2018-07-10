Pennsylvania prosecutor vows to protect abortion rights

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A district attorney in Pennsylvania says should Roe v. Wade be overturned, he would not prosecute any women or medical professionals for seeking or performing safe abortion services.

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala says there's concern that approval of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, could result in the landmark decision's reversal.

If it is overturned, abortion laws would revert to the states.

Abortion wouldn't immediately be criminalized in Pennsylvania. New laws would need to be passed, and the governor would need to be willing to approve those laws.

Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, has said he'd veto such legislation.

Zappala's spokeswoman said Tuesday the prosecutor is pro-choice and wants voters in his area, which includes Pittsburgh, to know how he would handle the situation.