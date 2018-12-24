Pennsylvania man charged with assault

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Pennsylvania man charged with assault 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW CANAAN — A 23-year-old Pennsylvania man was charged with disorderly conduct, strangulation and third-degree assault after a domestic dispute, police said.

At 5:30 p.m. Dec. 21, police responded to a report of a domestic dispute between two residents on a Louises Lane home. Police, after an investigation, said Warren Giza-Sisson had assaulted the victim and took him into custody.

Giza-Sisson posted $5,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 24.

humberto.juarez@hearstmediact.com