Pennsylvania man charged with assault
NEW CANAAN — A 23-year-old Pennsylvania man was charged with disorderly conduct, strangulation and third-degree assault after a domestic dispute, police said.
At 5:30 p.m. Dec. 21, police responded to a report of a domestic dispute between two residents on a Louises Lane home. Police, after an investigation, said Warren Giza-Sisson had assaulted the victim and took him into custody.
Giza-Sisson posted $5,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 24.
