Pennsylvania-based sailor dies during Navy training exercise

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A U.S. Navy sailor from Pennsylvania has been killed in a training exercise.

Navy officials say 23-year-old Ensign Sarah Mitchell, of Feasterville, was injured during small boat training in the Red Sea Sunday.

Mitchell was taken to a hospital in Aqaba (AH'-kah-bah), Jordan where she died at 12:45 p.m. local time.

Officials have not released how Mitchell was injured. The Pentagon says there was no foul play and Mitchell died in a "non hostile" environment.

Mitchell was assigned to the USS Jason Dunham at the time of her death. No other sailors were injured.

An investigation is ongoing.