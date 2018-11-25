Pennsylvania Democrats have high hopes for redistricting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The opportunity for Democrats to enhance their prospects in races for legislative and congressional seats for an entire decade is still three years away, but they're already thinking about it in Pennsylvania.

The party now sees itself in the best position since the 1990s to draw post-Census boundaries for seats in Congress and the state Legislature. That's thanks to Gov. Tom Wolf getting elected to a second term and a Democratic majority entrenched on the state Supreme Court.

In nearly two decades on Republican-drawn maps, Pennsylvania has seen huge majorities of Republicans in its congressional delegation and in the state Legislature, even while Democrats held a sizable edge in voter registration and dominated statewide elections.

Republicans attribute their success to better candidates. But the coming decade will put that to the test.