Penn State fencing assistant fired over groping allegation

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — A woman says she told Penn State University's head fencing coach that one of his assistants had groped her on a plane, but the coach failed to report her accusation to the school as required.

Jennifer Oldham, a North Carolina fencing coach, tells The Philadelphia Inquirer that she was aboard a flight with a group of fencing coaches when Penn State assistant George "Gia" Abashidze repeatedly asked her for sex and grabbed her crotch.

Oldham says she told head coach Wes Glon what happened, but he failed to report it to Penn State. Oldham's husband eventually contacted school officials, who investigated and fired Abashidze two months ago. The school won't say whether it disciplined Glon.

Both men declined comment.

Oldham has filed a complaint with Penn State over Glon's handling of the case.

___

Information from: Philly.com, http://www.philly.com/