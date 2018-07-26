Pence visits West Virginia for public event, fundraiser

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has used a stop in West Virginia to boast about border security, the economy and conservative judges and plug the state's GOP congressional delegation and lend support to the Republican nominee seeking to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin.

Pence criticized Manchin, saying he has opposed President Donald Trump's initiatives, but said the administration has delivered new jobs and low unemployment anyway.

In video from the event Thursday shown on WOWK-TV's website, Pence said Manchin's opponent, state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, defends coal miners and energy producers and supports the Second Amendment.

The Intelligencer said the event in Wheeling was sponsored by America First Policies.

Pence was next going to a private fundraiser for Morrisey's campaign sponsored by Murray Energy CEO and President Robert E. Murray.