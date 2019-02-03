Pedestrian walking on interstate struck, killed in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee authorities say a pedestrian was struck and killed while walking on an interstate.

Deputies responded just before 11 p.m. Saturday to a report of a person walking on northbound Interstate 43. A few minutes later, deputies were told that the pedestrian had been struck.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says the victim suffered "massive injuries." The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to the scene. The name of the victim was not immediately released.

Authorities say two drivers were located and questioned. Their vehicles are being held, and the drivers are cooperating with investigators. Authorities are searching for a third driver and vehicle.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the crash closed the northbound lanes of I-43 from late Saturday until after 3 a.m. Sunday.