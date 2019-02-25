Pedestrian struck, killed by MARC train in Maryland

BOWIE, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland say a MARC train struck and killed a pedestrian.

News outlets report that Prince George's County police were called to the tracks near the Bowie State University train station Sunday night. MARC said a northbound commuter train struck someone who was trespassing on the tracks.

Penn Line Train 694 left Union Station in Washington at 7:30 p.m. Amtrak suspended service between New Carrollton and Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. The Maryland Transit Administration worked with police from Prince George's and Anne Arundel counties to transfer passengers to another train.

Prince George's County police said they were working to determine the cause of the incident. The pedestrian struck has not been identified.