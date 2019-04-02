Pedestrian killed on heavily traveled Kansas City highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a pedestrian has been killed along Interstate 29 in Kansas City, causing a rush-hour backup that led airport officials to warn travelers to seek alternative routes.

The Kansas City Star reports that the deadly crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday, temporarily closing both northbound lanes of the highway. Kansas City International Airport warned of the closure on Twitter because the highway carriers a large volume of travelers.

The area north of the Missouri River where the crash happened is filled with hotels, restaurants and shops. It's been a problem area in the Kansas City metro. Between March 2017 and March 2018, there were 263 crashes there.

