Pedestrian fatally struck by MTA bus in New York City
NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a man has been fatally struck by a bus in New York City.
The unidentified man was hit by a Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus shortly before 3 a.m. Monday in the Jackson Heights section of Queens.
Police say the victim was struck as the driver made a left turn off of Roosevelt Avenue. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Police and the MTA are investigating.
