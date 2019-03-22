Pease Air National Guard Base to say goodbye to last tanker

NEWINGTON, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Air National Guard is going to hold a ceremony saying goodbye to the last of its old refueling tankers, which it's about to replace with new ones at the Pease Air National Guard base in Newington.

The KC-135 tankers were designed in the 1950s. The 157th Air Refueling Wing is holding a divestiture ceremony on Sunday at 1 p.m., to be attended by current airmen, retirees and their families.

The new KC-46A Pegasus air refueling tanker is arriving later this year. Tail number 57-1419, the oldest KC-135 in the U.S. Air Force inventory and the last tanker at Pease, is scheduled to depart for Goldwater Air National Guard Base in Phoenix, Arizona, after the ceremony.