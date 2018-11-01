Pearl Harbor victim's remains being returned to Iowa

TRAER, Iowa (AP) — Officials say the remains of an Iowa sailor killed in the Pearl Harbor attack are being returned to his family for burial with full military honors.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says the remains of 22-year-old William Kvidera, of Traer, will be buried Nov. 16. He was a carpenter's mate 3rd class assigned to the USS Oklahoma. The battleship capsized on Dec. 7, 1941, after being struck by Japanese torpedoes. His remains were among those not identified after their recovery. They were interred at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu.

The agency says the remains were removed from the cemetery in April 2015 and identified through DNA and dental analysis and other evidence. He was listed as accounted for on July 3.