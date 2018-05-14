Pearl Harbor sailor remains returned to Missouri, buried

DIAMOND, Mo. (AP) — The remains of a U.S. Navy sailor killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii have been returned to Missouri to be buried with full military honors.

Clifford George Goodwin had been resting in a common grave at the National Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii for decades, the Springfield News-Leader reported .

New DNA analysis has identified the remains of more than 130 soldiers lost during the Pearl Harbor attack, including Goodwin.

Goodwin was serving aboard the USS Oklahoma when Japanese bombers descended on the ship. Goodwin was among more than 400 sailors and Marines killed aboard the ship on December 7, 1941.

His brother, Dan Goodwin, was also serving on the USS Oklahoma at the time. But Dan Goodwin was on shore during the attack. He searched for his brother for days.

Clifford George Goodwin was later announced missing in action.

More than 100 family, community and U.S. Navy members honored Goodwin at a funeral service Saturday in Diamond.

"Today a hero has come home," the Rev. Phillip McClendon said. "A hero is in our midst."

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com