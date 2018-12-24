Passer-by rescues 2 kids who fell through ice in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in Fond du Lac are thanking a passer-by for rescuing two children who fell through the ice.

Authorities were called around 9 a.m. Sunday about two children trapped in a frozen pond on Fond du Lac's south side. Responders were on their way when they learned a passer-by had entered the water to help rescue the children.

The Fond du Lac Reporter says when responders arrived, they found all three were out of the water. Paramedics and firefighters evaluated them and determined they did not need to go to the hospital. Police contacted the children's parents, who arrived.

Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue Lt. Curt Smits says "it could have been a very different outcome" if the citizen wasn't passing by at the moment the children went into the pond.

