Party honors Utah mayor killed in Afghanistan

NORTH OGDEN, Utah (AP) — A Utah mayor killed while serving in the National Guard in Afghanistan has been remembered on what would have been his 40th birthday.

The Standard-Examiner reports that about two dozen friends, neighbors and relatives attended the party honoring Maj. Brent Taylor in North Ogden on Saturday.

His widow Jennie Taylor says her husband would have loved seeing people getting together and making something good out of the bad.

She has become a public advocate for veterans' issues, patriotic causes and community growth since her husband died in November.

Taylor was killed by a rogue Afghan soldier while serving for the Utah Army National Guard. He had taken a year leave as mayor of North Ogden for his second tour in Afghanistan and had previously served two tours in Iraq.