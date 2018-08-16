Party chairman gives Ellison tepid backing amid allegation

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The chairman of Minnesota's Democratic party is standing by Rep. Keith Ellison "at this point" amid allegations from an ex-girlfriend that he once physically abused her.

Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party Chairman Ken Martin said Thursday the allegations are concerning, but added, "Keith is our nominee and we stand with him at this point."

Karen Monahan says Ellison dragged her off a bed by her feet while screaming. Ellison has called that false and said he plans to run in November.

Ellison won a crowded primary for attorney general just days after the accusation surfaced.

The episode has unsettled Democrats at a time when they'd rather focus on preparing for the November election. Ellison's victory left the party with few viable options to replace him on the ballot if he drops out.