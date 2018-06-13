Photo: Sophie Vaughan / Hearst Connecticut Media
New York City residents Emma O'Neill and William Sofield came out to New Canaan for The Glass House Summer Party on June 9.
A couple walks towards The Glass House during The Summer Party in New Canaan on June 9.
Lamica Bensouda, Shida Salehi, and Michelle Cangemi, all employees of the New York City based design firm Yabu Pushelberg, enjoy a picnic lunch at The Glass House Summer Party in New Canaan on June 9.
The musical quartet Brooklyn Rider performed the music of Philip Glass and John Cage at The Glass House Summer Party in New Canaan on June 9.
New York City residents Elizabeth Enders and Anthony Enders celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary with a visit to the Glass House Summer Party in New Canaan on June 9.
Attendees of The Glass House Summer Party enjoyed a picnic lunch on June 9.
The musical quartet Brooklyn Rider performed the music of Philip Glass and John Cage at The Glass House Summer Party in New Canaan on June 9.
The Glass House Deputy Director Scott Drevnig speaks to attendees of the organizations summer party in New Canaan on June 9.
Attendees of The Glass House Summer Party in New Canaan roam the event's silent auction on June 9.
Attendees of the Glass House Summer Party in New Canaan on June 9 were transported from the parking lot to and from the event in Tesla cars.
NEW CANAAN — It was the party of the year, as far as The Glass House was concerned.
People from New York City and local towns gathered Saturday for the annual Summer Party at The Glass House, a 49-acre property with 14 structures, including a glass house, built by architect Philip Johnson between 1949 and 1995. The building was made a National Historic Site following Johnson’s death in 2005.
The June 9 fundraiser was the site’s largest event of the year. Proceeds will go toward preservation efforts on the property, including a brick house restoration project set to begin next year, The Glass House Deputy Director Scott Dreving said.
The 400 attendees of the sold-out event enjoyed a picnic lunch, performances by the musical quartet Brooklyn Rider, and an unexpectedly sunny day.
Prominent contemporary artists Jeff Koons, Lyn Davis and Alex Katz contributed pieces for the silent auction. Rob Wyne’s piece, “The Glass House,” which spelled out “The Glass House” in glass, sold for $20,000.
“It’s a much different experience at the Summer Party than if you come for a tour because you can really explore the grounds,” Todd Challe, a New Canaan resident who lives up the street from the Glass House, said.
“We come every year and love it. It’s nice to have an inside view,” Challe’s wife, Peggy Challe, said.
