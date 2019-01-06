Partnership aims to help New Mexico tribe monitor its land

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A Native American community in northern New Mexico will soon get help from solar-powered drones to monitor its vast land holdings from above.

Under a new partnership with Santa Fe-based Wildflower International, unmanned aerial systems made by Albuquerque-based Silent Falcon UAS Technologies will assist Pojoaque Pueblo in managing its roaming bison herd, mapping cultural sites and improving fire control and search-and-rescue efforts.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that the flights will begin this month.

Since launching in 1991, Wildflower has relied almost exclusively on federal contracts for information technology products and services to grow its business.

But given the rise of the cloud and plummeting costs for IT systems and services, the company is now pivoting to the rapidly growing market for drone services.

