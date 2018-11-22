Part of state forest closed during improvement project

GRANBY, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut officials have temporarily closed part of a popular gorge and waterfall area in the Enders State Forest in Granby to allow for construction of an improvement project.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says the area around the gorge and waterfalls south of Route 219 will be closed to the public. The work is expected to be completed sometime in mid-2019.

The project calls for enhancing the visitors trail to include a series of stone steps and platforms that will offer better and safer accessibility and views of the gorge.

The current trail runs over rocks, steep slopes and cliffs that state officials have been warning visitors about for years.