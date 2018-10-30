Part of lawsuit over Trump quote mural dismissed

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A lawsuit filed by a New Orleans man who says he was unlawfully ordered to remove a residential area mural featuring infamous Donald Trump quotes from 2005 remains on track after a federal judge dismissed part — but not all — of the complaint.

U.S. District Judge Martin Feldman's ruling earlier this month dismisses one element of Ed Morris's claim that he was denied equal protection under the law when the city cited him for failing to get a permit. But Feldman kept alive Morris's claim that the permit requirement is an unconstitutional "prior restraint of speech."

The mural contains quotes from an "Access Hollywood" recording that surfaced in 2016 as Trump ran for president.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed suit for Morris. Trial is scheduled for March.