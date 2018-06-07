Parolee dies in back of Sacramento police wagon

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A man on parole died in a Sacramento police wagon that was taking him to jail, the Sacramento Police Department said.

The man in his 30s who was not identified was in the custody of parole agents with the state's Department of Corrections, who requested a marked Sacramento police vehicle transport him to jail on Wednesday around 1:45 p.m., the department said in a news release.

The man was "handcuffed and laying on the floor" of the parole agents' vehicle when the Sacramento police officer helped the agents get the man on his feet. The officials then walked him to the rear of the patrol wagon and put him inside, the department said.

As the officer drove, he monitored the man through the wagon's video monitoring equipment, and as he approached the jail he noticed the man had stopped moving, police said.

When the officer parked in the jail entry and checked on the man, he was unresponsive, the department said.

The officer and the parole agents, who had followed the Sacramento police wagon in their vehicle, administered CPR until the fire department arrived and took over medical care. The man was then taken to a local hospital, where he died, police said.

The police department did not give details on the man's medical condition or why parole agents asked a police officer to transport him to a jail. Email and phone messages from The Associated Press requesting more information from the police department were not immediately answered Thursday.

Sacramento police, the Sacramento County district attorney's office, the Sacramento city attorney's office and city's office of public safety accountability are investigating. The department promised to release video and audio associated with the incident within 30 days.