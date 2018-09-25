Parking machine’s “insides taken out” at Talmadge Hill lot

The two parking machines vandalized at Talmadge Hill Road parking lot. The two parking machines vandalized at Talmadge Hill Road parking lot. Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Parking machine’s “insides taken out” at Talmadge Hill lot 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW CANAAN — Two parking machines at the Talmadge Hill Road parking lot won’t take your money anymore because their innards were destroyed the first week of September.

“We were notified Sept. 7 that the two machines had been broken into and both were totally destroyed,” Parking Manager Stacey Miltenberg said.

While one machine was utterly robbed of its green bills and metallic coins, the second was spared of such fate.

“Whatever funds were in one machine were taken out but once they found out there wasn’t much money, they abandoned the idea (of breaking into the other one completely),” Miltenberg added.

The New Canaan Police Department is currently investigating the case. There is no camera surveillance watching over the two now defunct parking machines according to Building Superintendent Bill Oestmann.

Miltenberg confirmed that both machines were beyond repair, thus requesting the selectmen for $19,508 for a contract for two Parkeon Strada BNA PAL machines to replace them.

Oestmann noted that the town was talking with the Department of Transportation about putting in canopies on the platform where there would be a possibility of incorporating cameras.

As to new machinery, it may take up to 10 weeks before the town receives the new duo given the process that has to be approved by the town funding bodies and the order that is to be sent out to the company in Mass.

“Funds for this will be coming from town buildings department temporarily,” Oestmann said. “We missed a Board of Finance meeting to get the money transferred but we’ll get this going and keep and eye out to figure this out.”

The three selectmen unanimously approved the request. The next Board of Finance meeting is scheduled for Oct. 9.

humberto.juarez@hearstmediact.com