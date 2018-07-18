Parish redesign doesn’t ‘look like New Canaan,’ selectman says





Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Image 1 of 2 A conceptual design of the Canaan Parish redevelopment. A conceptual design of the Canaan Parish redevelopment. Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo Image 2 of 2 A conceptual design of the Canaan Parish redevelopment. A conceptual design of the Canaan Parish redevelopment. Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo Parish redesign doesn’t ‘look like New Canaan,’ selectman says 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

NEW CANAAN — Plans for the redevelopment of the Canaan Parish are still in initial phases but a selectman has already brought attention to the renovation designs.

“This definitely does not look like New Canaan to me,” Selectman Kit Devereaux, a Democrat, said of the conceptual designs of the redevelopment at a board of selectmen meeting July 10. “I am hoping it will look more like New Canaan than this.”

Devereaux was referring to a schematic design dated June 14 of the project which featured conceptual designs of the redevelopment.

Bernard Simpkin, secretary of the Housing Authority, was at the selectmen meeting to request $125,000 to go toward the funds of the redevelopment process and noted that public hearings would be part of the process going forward.

“We’re still in phase one with the public hearings,” Simpkin said. “It’s to be discussed, all of it is meant to be discussed.”

Devereaux was the only selectman to press the matter on the design.

“It’s a great project but I’m hoping that it’ll look different then what is presented here,” Devereaux said.

First Selectman Kevin Moynihan, a Republican, said the Planning and Zoning Commission would review the application and did not comment on the design of the Canaan Parish.

“It’s very much a work in progress,” Moynihan said. “There’s a process for all this public input and we should let that take its course.”

The Planning and Zoning Commission is set to review the first applications filed by the Housing Authority on July 31.

At a Board of Finance meeting July 10, Scott Hobbs, chairman of the Housing Authority, re-emphasized those points. The finance board approved the $125,000 monies to go toward the Canaan Parish redevelopment.

“We’re working over some zoning changes, it’s going to take about a year’s worth of planning, a year for phase one and a year for phase two,” Hobbs said.

Hobbs added the colors of the renovation design were still being modified and that the renovation design was not yet finalized.

“Phasing will be such that we will try to continue using as much of the existing housing as possible so we don’t have to relocate tenants or relocate as few tenants as possible and save on relocation costs,” Hobbs said.

humberto.juarez@hearstmediact.com