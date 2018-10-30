Paralegal attacked outside federal court in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities say a paralegal for the U.S. Attorney's Office was attacked outside a federal courthouse in Baltimore.

News outlets report several people jumped the 24-year-old man outside the U.S. District Court downtown on Monday morning. The victim was punched, and examined at a hospital before being released.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland, Marcia Murphy, says the attack isn't believed to be related to any cases. She says U.S. Attorney Robert Hur has told staff to take precautions, including encouraging them not to travel alone.

Police are looking for suspects.

No further details have been released.