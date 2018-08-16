Paper or plastic? South Carolina county to end the choice

BEAUFORT, S.C. (AP) — Plastic bags will be banned in a South Carolina county.

WCSC-TV reported Wednesday that single-use plastic bags businesses provide to their customers will be forbidden this fall in Beaufort County. The county along with several cities enacted an ordinance banning the bags that goes into effect Nov. 1, and businesses that violate it may be cited.

A joint statement from the municipalities of Hilton Head Island, Bluffton, Port Royal and Beaufort says the ordinance aims to better protect the environment, especially waterways and marine life.

Companies will be encouraged to offer recyclable paper bags instead of plastic ones. Some exceptions to the rule include dry cleaning bags and grocery store produce bags.

Several Charleston-area cities and towns have enacted similar bans including Folly Beach, Isle of Palms and Mount Pleasant.

