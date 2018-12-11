Panel will consider environmental issues for governor-elect

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A 40-member panel is considering potential environmental policies for Republican Gov.-elect Ron DeSantis.

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., convened the first meeting of DeSantis' environment transition team on Monday in Tallahassee.

The panel includes scientists, former politicians and business leaders. Among the issues they'll be addressing: Everglades restoration, red tide and other algae blooms and urban and agricultural runoff that pollutes the waters of Lake Okeechobee and Florida Bay.

Mast told The Tallahassee Democrat the group will make its recommendations to DeSantis by the end of the month.

The Miami Herald reports that Mast wants an overhaul of the board governing the state agency that oversees Everglades restoration. South Florida Water Management Department Board Chairman Federico Fernandez said he would try to meet with Mast in Washington next week.