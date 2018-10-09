Panel calls for commission to address Hawaii prison problems

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii task force is recommending the state form an independent commission to provide oversight of correctional facilities as well as shepherd in reforms to the prison system.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the 13-member task force is expected to finalize and submit its report to the state Legislature by the end of the year.

The report cites the lack of public information about inmate suicides as one of the reasons for an independent oversight commission.

The state Department of Public Safety hasn't release the results of internal investigations on the 26 inmate suicides in Hawaii jails and prisons that have occurred since 2010.

Department spokeswoman Toni Schwartz says the department is "an active participant" in the panel's discussions and that "this administration will apply full consideration to the recommendations."

