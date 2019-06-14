Pact OK'd to prevent jailing of defendants too poor for bail

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A state court official in New Orleans has agreed to take steps to make sure defendants in criminal cases aren't jailed because they cannot afford bail.

The agreement is detailed in a federal court order filed Thursday involving Magistrate Judge Harry Cantrell and plaintiffs who accused Cantrell of violating an earlier federal judgment regarding low-income defendants.

As a magistrate judge in the criminal district court in New Orleans, Cantrell sets bail for people arrested on various state charges. The agreement details requirements for determining whether a defendant can afford bail and whether the defendant is a flight risk or poses a danger when alternatives to bail are considered.

U.S. District Judge Eldon Fallon issued Thursday's order detailing the agreement and closing the case against Cantrell.