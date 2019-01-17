Owner turns over 84 cats to Lincoln animal shelter

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Officials say a Lincoln animal shelter has received 84 cats from their owner.

Matt Madcharo of the Capital Humane Society says the anonymous owner turned over some of the cats Saturday and the rest on Sunday.

Many were immunized for feline leukemia this week, and neutering and spaying got underway as well.

Some of the cats already have been adopted, but Madcharo says the shelter also could use money for food, supplies and medical care.