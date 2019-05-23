Oregon passes bill to keep guns from stalkers and abusers

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Democrats in the Oregon Legislature have pushed through a gun-control bill after they sacrificed a different one in a deal with minority Republicans.

The bill that passed the Senate Thursday is aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of domestic abusers and stalkers. It prohibits a person subject to certain court protective orders from possessing firearms if the person didn't request a hearing, failed to appear or withdrew a hearing request.

It earlier passed the House. Gov. Kate Brown said she looks forward to signing the bill and remains committed to strengthening gun laws.

Brown was behind an agreement to drop legislation that would have allowed businesses to raise firearms purchasing age from 18 to 21 and require safe storage of firearms. That deal was struck to get Republicans to appear in the Senate to allow passage of an education tax bill.