Oregon man sues PeaceHealth over Medicare-related billing

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man has filed what may be a first of its kind Medicare lawsuit against PeaceHealth, claiming the organization didn't follow federal Medicare guidelines specific to Oregon and overbilled him for treatment.

The Register-Guard in Eugene reported Wednesday that Donald Griffith filed the complaint in U.S. District Court in Portland.

Griffith alleges that PeaceHealth overbilled him by nearly $15,000 for treatment after a car crash in 2015. The suit claims the overbilling happened despite a state of Oregon exception to federal law that says a Medicare provider may only ask for money from a medical settlement if the insurance company pays the settlement within a certain amount of time.

Griffith is seeking a class-action lawsuit against PeaceHealth and three times whatever economic losses a jury sees fit to give him.

PeaceHealth officials wouldn't comment specifically on the case.

