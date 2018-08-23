Oregon hazelnut growers expect bumper crop

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is predicting an excellent hazelnut harvest this fall and Oregon growers agree.

The Capital Press reports Thursday that the latest production forecast issued this week calls for 52,000 tons ( of hazelnuts, surpassing last year's total of 32,000 tons and the previous record of 49,500 tons set in 2001.

Total acreage of hazelnut trees has doubled in the last decade to reach more than 72,000 acres statewide.

Oregon grows all the hazelnuts sold in the U.S., but has less than 4 percent of the overseas market.

Meredith Nagely, manager of the Hazelnut Industry Office, says higher tariffs in China and lowered prices in Turkey are adding to worries about overseas hazelnut trade.

