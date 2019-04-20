Oregon county pays $100K for 'Blue Lives Matter' flag

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon county has agreed to pay $100,000 to a black employee who sued after a co-worker pinned up a "Blue Lives Matter" flag.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Saturday that Karimah Guion-Pedgure alleged in her January lawsuit that the flag demeans the "Black Live Matter" movement.

She alleges that when she raised the issue at work, her colleagues harassed her for her views, causing her extreme stress and health issues.

Guion-Pedgure's supervisor in the Department of Community Justice didn't remove the flag, which had been hung up by a probation officer.

As part of the agreement, Guion-Pedgure must resign but can reapply for a job with Multnomah County.

She had worked for the department for eight years as a corrections technician.