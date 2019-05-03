Oregon Supreme Court rules on farmland replacement dwellings

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Supreme Court has ruled that dwellings on farmland can only be replaced if they were subject to property taxes within the past five years.

The Capital Press reports the ruling reverses the current interpretation of Oregon's replacement dwelling statute, which doesn't impose such a limit on demolished homes.

While the decision is a victory for Landwatch Lane County, a farmland conservation group, the ruling's legal effect may be overridden by a bill that's being considered by Oregon lawmakers.

Before the state Supreme Court had reached oits decision, however, House Bill 3024 sought to dispel the uncertainty by allowing replacement dwellings regardless of when property taxes were last assessed.

That legislation was approved by the House 52-6 last month and is scheduled for a hearing before the Senate Committee on Environment and Natural Resources on May 9.