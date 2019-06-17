Oregon House proposes oil train fees for spill planning

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon House of Representatives has passed a bill that would create new fees on oil train cars to pay for spill prevention and planning in the state.

The House passed the bill on a 55-3 vote Monday, according to a report by The Oregonian/OregonLive, sending it to the state Senate for consideration.

Along with the fees, which would go to the state fire marshal and the state Department of Environmental Quality, the bill would require train operators to carry more insurance when operating the trains, to help pay for spill cleanup.

The fees, which would go into effect Jan. 1, 2020, would raise about $1 million every two years before expiring in 2027.